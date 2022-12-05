(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re chilly to kick off the workweek with temperatures holding on to the 30s. Winds will be light with the potential of some patchy fog developing late morning.

Clouds will build on Monday as temperatures peak in the mid-50s. Winds will be light out of the east at about 5 miles per hour as showers develop and push in from the west.

Look for light and intermittent rain to start this afternoon and evening before lasting overnight. Temps will dip into the mid-40s before Tuesday rebounds back into the mid-50s. Rain will linger through Tuesday with a brief break arriving Wednesday.

A slight chance of rain will last through mid-week as temperatures gradually warm into the low-70z by Thursday. A low pressure system will bring more showers to finish off the workweek before 50s return this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry and partly cloudy after a week of on-again, off-again rain chances.

Today: Increasing Clouds, Cool, and Showers Starting Late. High: 54.

Tonight: Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Low: 45.