(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Overnight showers and storms are tapering off this morning making way for a mild, mostly dry start to your Monday.

Be on the lookout for some wet spots on your way to work as overnight rain could have led to some pooling and ponding on the roadways. We’ll be mostly dry for the second half of the morning as skies make way for pockets of sunshine.

We start off the day in the 60s and 50s with relatively light winds out of the southwest. Winds will pick up throughout the day as skies begin to clear up.

Monday will be warm and partly cloudy with highs making a run for the upper 70s. We’ll be breezy throughout the day with winds out of the west-southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Look for wind gusts to be as fast as 20 miles per hour at times.

Tonight will be cool and chilly, dipping into the low 50s and upper 40s by early Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be closer to normal, peaking in the upper 60s with a mix of sun & clouds. We’ll have a slight chance of a stray shower impacting Tuesday evening before cooler temperatures settle in.

Tuesday night into Wednesday will fall into the low 40s before rebounding into the low 60s on Wednesday. 70s return for the second half of the workweek with rain and storm chances kicking off the weekend on Saturday.

Today: Wet Start becomes a Warm & Breezy Afternoon. High: 77.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 50.