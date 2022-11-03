(PINPOINT WEATHER) — High pressure will dominate for the rest of the week as low to mid-70s take hold.

Thursday starts off with 50s and partly cloudy skies while some patchy fog develops in the foothills of North Carolina. Winds will be light throughout the morning and afternoon, mainly coming out of the northeast.

This afternoon will be warm and sunny with highs peaking near 73 degrees. Overnight lows will dip into the low 50s before Friday ends the work week with mid-70s!

We’ll see increasing cloud cover this weekend as scattered showers develop ahead of an approaching cold front. Saturday into Sunday will host moderate to heavy rain at times with moisture lingering into Monday.

Mid to upper 70s will kick off next week with 60s returning by Wednesday.

The Tropics are active with Lisa & Martin slowly losing strength. We’re watching the southwestern Atlantic and central Atlantic for the potential of yet another wave developing over the course of the next week.

We’ll keep you posted on any developments.

Today: Warm & Sunny! High: 73.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly. Low: 52.