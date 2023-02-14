(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’ll keep those spring-like conditions coming with Tuesday peaking above normal yet again.

First, we can expect a chilly start to the day with mostly clear skies overhead. Winds will be light as temperatures hover in the 30s and 40s.

High pressure will keep skies sunny throughout the afternoon with a few clouds building throughout the day. Highs will be just shy of 70 degrees, hitting 69 degrees for the Queen City. Definitely be sure to have an outdoor lunch or picnic planned for Valentine’s Day!

Upper 60s and even low 70s will linger through mid-week with overnight lows dipping into the 40s and 50s. A cold front will approach Thursday into Friday and bring our next good chance of rain.

Friday will finish off the work week with moderate to heavy rain throughout the morning and highs limited to 60 degrees. We’ll be Sunny but cooler to start the weekend with highs closer to normal, hitting the mid-50s.

Clouds increase as we warm back up into the upper 60s yet again by Monday of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 69.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly! Low: 46.