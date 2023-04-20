(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The 80s just keep on coming!

Thursday will be cool throughout the morning with 40s and 50s taking hold under partly cloudy skies and light winds. We’ll see an abundant amount of sunshine yet again as high pressure continues to impact the forecast.

We can expect highs to peak in the mid-80s today which is well above normal for this time of year and just 5 degrees shy of the record high of 91 degrees set back in 1896.

With ground-level Ozone developing throughout the day, we are going to see an Air Quality Alert for Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas urging people with respiratory health concerns to limit outdoor activity.

Tonight will be cool once again with lows dipping into the mid-50s before rebounding back into the low 80s. Cooler temperatures will arrive this weekend with a cold front bringing rain and storm chances for Saturday.

We’ll go from the mid-70s to upper 60s throughout the weekend with cooler and drier conditions kicking off the new workweek.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 86.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low: 55.