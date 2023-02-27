(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Patchy fog and cool temperatures have taken hold before breezy conditions arrive this afternoon. Be on the lookout for a few scattered showers to impact our afternoon and evening.

A dense Fog Advisory will be in effect this morning until 9 a.m. for counties along I-85 and south. Fog will likely begin to burn off shortly after sunrise ushering in some low-lying cloud cover before sunshine peaks out this afternoon.

Highs will make a run for the low 70s around Charlotte with our mountains peaking in the 60s and 50s. Winds will be breezy throughout the day reaching gusts of up to 20 miles per hour at times. Scattered showers will impact much of the mountains before hitting Uptown and surrounding areas through the afternoon and evening.

We’ll dry up overnight with Tuesday seeing more in the way of sunshine and highs rebounding into the upper 70s. We’ll be warm and sunny through mid-week before a low pressure system brings rain and potential storms for the second half of the workweek.

We’ll be much cooler and dry heading into the weekend.

Today: Warm & Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High: 72.

Tonight: Cool & Cloudy! Low: 56.