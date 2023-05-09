(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re partly cloudy and mild this Tuesday morning with winds likely to pick up this afternoon.

Overnight lows have dipped into the 60s across the Carolinas as skies hold on to a few clouds. Storms to our north over parts of Tennessee & Kentucky will track toward our mountain counties and potentially impact our late morning commute for the higher elevations.

Winds will be a bit breezy this afternoon between 5 and 10 miles per hour with wind gusts as fast as 20 miles per hour. Highs will peak well above normal, hitting the upper 80s during the peak heating hours of the day.

An approaching cold front from the north will sag south into the Carolinas and spark a few scattered showers and isolated storms. These will likely be short-lived and spark south and east of I-85. Look for the brunt of our storm chances to push east where a Slight Risk for Severe Weather stretches out towards the Outer Banks.

Cooler temperatures will arrive on Wednesday but we will still be warm by any stretch. Upper 70s will settle in as high pressure dominates heading into mid-week. We’ll be dry and host a gradual warming trend through the second half of the workweek.

Upper 80s and rain chances return as we head into the weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Very Warm with a Chance of an Isolated Storm. High: 88.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 58.