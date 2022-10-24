(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Above-normal temperatures will kick off the week before a cold front brings mid-week rain chances and more seasonable conditions heading into next weekend.

Monday starts off chilly with low to mid-40s around the Queen City and 30s in the mountains. Skies will be clear and winds will be calm as patchy fog develops in the mountains and the foothills of North Carolina.

Winds will be light and mostly calm throughout the day as sunshine warms us up into the mid-70s. Sunny skies and above-normal temperatures will dominate the first half of the workweek before an approaching cold front brings rain chances Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Showers will be light to moderate and should taper off by Wednesday’s morning commute. Temperatures will gradually fall closer to seasonable for this time of year.

Look for partly cloudy skies and 60s to return as we head into Saturday & Sunday.

Today: Sunny & Warm! High: 76.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Low: 50.