(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Not too many changes to the forecast since yesterday. We are thawing out and warming up! Highs are finally breaking 50 degrees today.

It stays cold one more night tonight – lows back in the upper 20s under clear skies.

Lots of sunshine again Thursday, and continuing to warm up. Temperatures creep towards 60 degrees.

The next front arrives on New Year’s Eve. There’s no threat of wintry weather. It looks like it’ll be wet most of the afternoon, with highs near 60. For now, it looks like the showers will clear by midnight.

It stays warm behind this front – highs still in the 60s on New Year’s Day – no Arctic blast!

