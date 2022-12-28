(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are tracking more sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way for the Carolinas as high pressure continues to dominate the region. In fact, temperatures look to continue to move up not just through the end of this week, but into next week as well. We are through tracking some unsettled weather on the way for the Carolinas for New Year’s Eve as a weakening front will push into the region. We are also tracking some potential showers for the middle of next week.

As for the rest of the workweek, we are tracking dry weather and pleasant temperatures to close out 2022. Temperatures today, after starting off cold will rebound into the low 50s along with a lot of sunshine. The rest of the week will see our temperatures continue to get slightly warmer as our southwesterly winds continue to bring in milder air. Thursday and Friday will likely see our highs get into the 60s.

Clouds will be on the increase Friday ahead of our next weather maker on the way for New Year’s Eve. A storm system in the middle of the country will move into the Carolinas early Saturday and will likely make rain a factor all day long up to and possibly including the start of 2023. We should dry out during the day on Sunday with temperatures staying mild in the low to mid-60s.

Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking more of the same when it comes to warm temperatures for the region. Highs through at least Tuesday should be in the mid-60s with perhaps some isolated showers Tuesday. Overall the pattern looks to stay mild through most of the week of 2023.

In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures to end 2022! Have a great day!