(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Halfway through the workweek and the above-normal temperatures just keep on coming. Overnight lows have dipped into the 30s and 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Winds out of the south will usher in more warmth throughout the day pushing highs into the upper 60s and low 70s east and south of Charlotte. Skies will host an abundant amount of cloud cover but still feature some sunshine here and there.

Tonight will be cool and chilly, dipping into the low 50s and upper 40s. Might not be a bad evening to crack those windows overnight while sleeping!

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Thursday will rebound into the upper 60s again as a cold front approaches from the west. This will increase the moisture in the area and lead to some light spotty showers throughout the day.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Friday will see more moderate to heavy rain with highs limited to the low 60s. We’ll finish off the work week wet and cool before colder temperatures funnel in this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will both peak in the low 50s with rain lingering throughout the day on Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday can see the potential for some snow towards our mountain counties.

Some of the models are showing a closed-off pocket of cold air infiltrating the Queen City early Sunday which can lead to a bit of snow but it’s still very early and confidence is low on the possibility.

We’ll be sure to keep an eye on it as it approaches.

Today: Partly To Mostly Cloudy with Mild Temps. High: 69.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool! Low: 51.