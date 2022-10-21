(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The workweek finishes off with a chilly morning before 70s return this weekend.

Don’t forget the jackets again this morning with 30s and upper 20s taking hold. Mostly clear skies and light winds will stick around this morning and last into the afternoon.

Highs will peak near normal in the upper 70s with light and variable winds and mostly sunny skies. High pressure will dominate heading into the weekend as our warming trend continues.

Saturday & Sunday will peak in the low 70s with lots of sunshine delivering a picture-perfect fall weekend.

Mid-70s arrive just in time for the start of next week with pleasant conditions lasting through Tuesday. We’ll see an approaching cold front usher in the return for rain chances by Wednesday and cooler temperatures for Thursday.

Today: Sunny & Slightly Warm! High: 69.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Low: 40.