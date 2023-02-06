(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Monday will be beautiful to start the workweek after a bit of a chilly start.

Patchy Fog east of Charlotte will burn off early as the Dense Fog Advisory for Richmond & Chesterfield Counties expires. Winds will be light throughout the day out of the northwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

High pressure will be in control for the first half of the workweek, allowing highs to reach the low 60s for this Monday. Look for overnight lows to dip into the mid-30s under a starlit sky.

Tuesday will be sunny and clear with highs hitting the mid-60s before upper 60s arrive on Wednesday. Our warming trend will last through mid-week before a cold front brings rain chances for the second half of the week.

Look for showers and some heavy rain to arrive Thursday and Friday before much more seasonable conditions settle in for the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild. High: 63.

Tonight: Clear & Cold! Low: 35.