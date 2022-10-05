(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re getting warmer as the week continues but early mornings still have that chill.

Wednesday starts in the 40s around the Queen City with clear skies continuing to allow significant overnight cooling. Winds are light out of the North as the stalled out low pressure system that was once Ian hovers over the mid-Atlantic coast.

Wednesday will be sunny and warm as temps make a run for the upper 70s. This will be near normal for this time of year as warmer temperatures will likely take hold for the second half of the workweek.

Thursday will reach the upper 70s with Friday hitting the low 80s throughout the day. We’ll stay dry & sunny with high pressure building out of the mid-west.

A dry cold front will usher in some cooler conditions as we head into the Weekend. Look for Saturday and Sunday to be confined to the upper 60s and low 70s with overnight lows in the 40s.

Our mountain counties will likely see 30s this weekend, potentially giving us the first frost or freeze of the season. Folks in the higher elevations may want to protect sensitive vegetation and bring potted plants inside.

Temperatures will level off into the low to mid-70s heading into early next week as this post-Ian dry stretch continues.

The tropics are still a bit active with a disturbance just east of the Leeward Islands likely developing into an organized system within the next few days.

Tropical Depression twelve just off the west coast of Africa doesn’t have much of a favorable environment for growth but will likely track North West for the next few days before dissipating over the Atlantic. Impacts will be nonexistent for now.

We’ll continue to keep you updated if anything changes!

Today: Sunny & Warm! High: 77.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly. Low: 49.