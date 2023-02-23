(PINPOINT WEATHER) — As expected, it was a record-breaking warm February day!

We set a new record for the afternoon high temperature at Charlotte, and Thursday morning’s 66-degree recording ended up being the warmest morning low since records have been kept (the late 1800s).

Most neighborhoods stayed dry during the day, but a few isolated heavy showers moved into the mountains and foothills ahead of a front. A few storms could linger overnight, but most stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will drop to around 60.

Friday afternoon brings another round of mixed clouds and sun, but it won’t get as warm. Highs will only top out around 70 degrees which are still well above average for this time of year as a briefly more relaxed flow takes over.

At the same time, more showers will move in as the clouds sag south. Temperatures fall even more on Saturday. It’ll be a shock to the system after all this spring-like warmth! We’ll start in the 40s Saturday morning and only top out in the low 50s in the afternoon. That will come with more rain, too. Showers will be scattered around throughout the day.

Sunday is looking a little drier and warmer again. Highs are back in the 70s next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, stray shower. Low 61.

Friday: Clouds and sun, PM showers. Not as warm. High 71.