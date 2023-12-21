(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It was another dry day full of sunshine on the shortest day of the year!

We’ve got a warmer flow now coming in, which gave us a boost in high temperatures on Thursday. The high reached 60 at the Charlotte airport, and above-normal temps will stretch right into the upcoming Christmas weekend.

As another storm system approaches, that means wet weather by the end of Christmas Day, not white! Of course, there’s only a 1 percent chance for ever getting a white Christmas at Charlotte.

If you’re going out to church or the Panthers game Christmas Eve, it will still be mostly dry. Even on Christmas morning, the rain doesn’t look too widespread just yet. The afternoon and evening will likely be the wetter times of day. The rain looks to linger into Tuesday as well.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 34.

Friday: AM clouds, PM sun. High 59.