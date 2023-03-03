(PINPOINT WEATHER) — A strong cold front will continue to move through the region from west to east tonight, ending any threat of severe weather.

Gusts around 60 mph will continue to be possible! However, the wind will continue to howl through early Saturday morning, especially in the mountains.

The wind will settle Saturday afternoon, and the rest of the weekend will be beautiful! Even though a strong cold front moved in, it won’t be much cooler. Under lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday, highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. However, Sunday morning will be chilly, with lows in the 30s to near 40.

Temps will warm into the 70s again early next week. But don’t put away the sweaters just yet! We’re still tracking a big cool-down coming by next weekend — a return to the winter chill!

