(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Most of the rain cleared out for Friday, and temperatures responded to the return of sunshine! Highs topped out in the mid-80s, and we’ll be getting even hotter for the weekend.

If you missed the 90s, well, they’re back Saturday through the middle of next week. The humidity will be a little lower Saturday, then return to the muggy zone Sunday and Monday. That will lead to some “feels like” temps near or above 100. It will also help lead to the development of some scattered late-day storms.

Stay weather aware if you’ll be out and about!

A front will help initiate those storms on Monday. Behind the front, we get another little break in the humidity for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 69.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. High 92. Small chance of PM storm near the mountains.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with some PM storms developing. 71/93.