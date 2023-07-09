(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We have about 48 hours or so of lower humidity and more pleasurable afternoon temps. A cold front bringing this in will cross our area Monday morning with some showers and possibly a rumble of thunder.

Then it’s a little vacation from summer’s worst! But like all vacations, respites in July from summer humidity must end. And coming back in from Valdosta Ga, Orlando Fla, and Biloxi Ms (places well south of us that never get vacations from the humidity in mid-summer) is that soupy air.

And not the refreshing cold soup variety (Green cucumber, mint, gazpacho for example), but the thick, steaming hot cream of mushroom kind of soup. It’s back on the front burner of our Carolina stoves starting Wednesday. Fun huh! Climatologically highs by Aug 5 drop into the upper 80s. And September? It’s in our sights by then!