(PINPOINT WEATHER) — How many of you loved seeing the sunshine on Friday? If you did, you’ll get more of it this weekend.

But, the storm chance still isn’t going away completely.

Don’t cancel any outside plans, just be aware that you may have to head inside for a bit with the chance of those hit-or-miss storms. Sunday is still looking a little more settled, with the best chance of a stray shower in the mountains.

Monday, the severe storm threat returns. A cold front will be approaching, leading to scattered storms in the afternoon and evening.

All the while, temperatures stay warm and humid. Highs will be near 90 this weekend, with mid 80s most days next week.

Friday night: Shower/storm early, then partly cloudy. Low 66.

Saturday: Patchy a.m. fog, then partly cloudy. A p.m. shower and storm is possible. High 87.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, mostly dry. 67/91.