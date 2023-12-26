(PINPOINT WEATHER) — A strong storm system brought us more widespread, heavier rain on Tuesday, along with a few thunderstorms.

There was flooding in several areas, with ponding on the roads and rising water along streams, creeks and rivers. A Flood Watch continues through early Wednesday morning for counties north and west of Charlotte.

Periods of showers with a storm or two will continue overnight and early Wednesday morning. Watch for areas of fog in the morning, too, if you’re headed out on the roads. As for the afternoon, clouds will linger, but it will definitely be drier than Tuesday! The weather looks good with temps in the 60s for kickoff of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

Another disturbance could bring some lightly accumulating mountain snow Thursday night into Friday morning — a sign of the colder air coming! We’ll wrap up 2023 with highs only around 50, and lows back in the 20s and low 30s. But, we’re looking dry for New Year’s Eve!

Tonight: Periods of rain, thunderstorm possible. Low 55.

Wednesday: Morning showers, fog. Lingering PM clouds. High 65.