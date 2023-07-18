(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It was another day of hazy skies and poor air quality around the region, but improvement is coming!

The Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to dissipate and move out the next couple of days, leading to more tolerable air quality for the rest of the week.

Storms returned to some neighborhoods as temperatures got back into the 90s Tuesday afternoon.

This will be the theme the rest of the week– as disturbances and storm complexes head toward our area, the chance of storms will stick around each day through the weekend.

Severe storms are possible, with damaging wind gusts and hail being the main threats.

Humidity will be on the rise through Friday, then decrease a bit for the weekend behind another front. Temps stay hot, topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s until further notice!

Tonight: Lingering shower/storm possible. Low 73.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers or storms. High 92.