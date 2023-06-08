CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Thursday will see some improvements in air quality, but we’re not out of the woods yet.

Wednesday’s cold front provided some showers, which helped to wash out some of the smoke and particles in the air. This morning starts with the low 60s and mid to upper 50s, with clouds slowly starting the break up.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with highs peaking near 80 degrees. Winds will be light out of the north northwest between 3 and 7 miles per hour. With high pressure in control, we’ll still see a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for today, which urges folks with heart or lung disease to limit strenuous activities outdoors. This warning goes for the children and elderly as well.

Thursday night will get a tad chilly, dipping into the mid-50s near uptown and into the low to mid-40s in our mountain counties. We’ll rebound nicely on Friday, hitting the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will be a winner with improved air quality, sunny skies, and low to mid-80s on tap! A warm front will usher in the mid to upper 80s on Sunday, featuring a few rain and storm chances through the afternoon.

Storms may increase early Monday before the mid-80 temps, and partly cloudy skies are settling in through mid-week next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & A Bit Chilly. Low: 55.