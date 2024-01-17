NORTH CAROLINA (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for our mountain counties through noon Wednesday.

After the coldest morning in Charlotte since December of 2022 temperatures will stay chilly all day long with high temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures Thursday and Friday will rebound back up into the upper 40s out ahead of our next storm system on the way for Friday. Another arctic front will again sweep through the east with snow farther north and a brief period of showers before sunrise on Friday.

Behind the front, another wave of freezing temperatures will move into the region with highs around freezing Saturday and lows Sunday down in the mid-10s

After this front, our temperatures should bounce throughout most of next week.