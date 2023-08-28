CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We start the school week with 70s and partly cloudy skies this morning before 80s take hold this afternoon. Showers and storms will continue to be a feature of the forecast through the first half of the week with tropical moisture likely to arrive by Wednesday.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Monday will see mostly cloudy skies making way for some pockets of sunshine as temperatures climb into the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between three and seven miles per hour as clouds linger through the afternoon.

Overnight showers and storms will continue to linger with periods of heavy rain heading into Tuesday morning. We’ll keep intermittent rain and storm chances in the forecast as highs peak in the mid-80s on Tuesday.

Below-normal temperatures will remain through mid-week as tropical moisture pushes into the Carolinas courtesy of Idalia. We’ll dry out Thursday and Friday with a warming trend taking hold this weekend.

90s and sunshine return by Sunday to finish off the weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy and warm. High: 85.

Tonight: Lingering Showers & Warm. Low: 73.