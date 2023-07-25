(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The heat is on!! Temperatures will really start to crank this week.

Tonight, we’ll keep skies mostly clear and temperatures muggy. Overnight lows drop towards 70 degrees.

By tomorrow, a high-pressure dome of heat and humidity starts to build into the Carolinas. This will keep rain chances at little to none but crank the heat even more. Expect highs around 95 degrees in Charlotte with real feel heat index values approaching 100 degrees.

AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for most of the area. The combination of the very hot temperatures, stagnant air, and pollution will create poor air quality for some sensitive groups. Anyone with lung or heart issues, including children and elderly, will want to spend more time indoors.

It stays excessively hot and humid through the weekend. Expect highs in the middle and upper 90s daily, with heat indices at 100 degrees or hotter.

Stay cool and hydrated. Make sure to check on kids, elderly, and pets for heat sickness. Remember, hot cars are deadly! It doesn’t take much for cars to get dangerously hot this time of year.

A front dives a little closer and prompts a few more storm chances by Saturday and into Sunday.

Heat breaks some early next week, turning more seasonal with highs in the lower 90s.

Tonight: Warm and muggy. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. High: 95.