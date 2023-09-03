(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Our really beautiful holiday weekend continues!

High-pressure remains in control. This leaves us quiet and bright through the next few days.

We keep mostly sunny skies and pleasant humidity today. It will still feel nice even as temperatures climb towards 90 degrees.

It stays clear and comfortable tonight; lows drop into the middle 60s.

It starts to get a little hotter on Labor Day. Skies stay sunny and temperatures heat up into the lower 90s. A perfect day to cool off in the pool or at the lake!

If you’re headed to the beach this weekend, be careful. The rip current risk remains moderate to high along Carolina beaches in the wake of rough surf and high swells from hurricanes Franklin and Idalia.

Red flags mean the risk is high and you should not go into the water!

High-pressure continues to remain in control but starts to shift west. This will start to uptick the work as we head back to work mid-week. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 90s Tuesday through Thursday with humidity on the climb.

The heat breaks with some storm chances arriving on a front late week. Temperatures are back to seasonal levels in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, nice! High: 90.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfy. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hotter. High: 93.