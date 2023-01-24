CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood! High pressure has kept things nice and quiet the last few days.

Our next big storm will bring rain back into the picture by Wednesday.

It stays quiet most of the night. Clouds thicken, keeping temperatures from dropping too far, and lows drop to 40 degrees.

Rain quickly arrives by morning as our next big storm lifts north from the Gulf States.

Expect widespread rain through Wednesday morning and early parts of the afternoon. Rain totals of another 0.5-1” possible. Winds will be breezy, gusting to 35 mph out of the southwest. That will keep temperatures mild to start; highs climb towards 60 degrees early.

Storms may be on the strong side as they exit. A Marginal Severe Risk is in play south and east of Charlotte, where a rogue storm may bring damaging winds.

Rain clears out by the evening, and temperatures start to tumble as colder air moves in. Expect overnight lows to fall back into the 30s.

The cold northerly wind will pump mountain snow showers again on Thursday. Otherwise, expect cooler sunshine in Charlotte, with highs in the lower 50s.

The cold air continues to settle in by Friday. Overnight lows start in the upper 20s; daytime highs get stuck in the 40s despite the sunshine.

We start the weekend quiet again with lovely sunshine on Saturday, but it looks like rain returns on Sunday.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with showers by morning. Low: 40.

Wednesday: Rain & breezy. High: 60.