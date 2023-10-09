CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – After a chilly end to the weekend and early Monday morning, we got a little warmer Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to moderate this week, with lows back in the 50s by mid-week and afternoon highs near the normal of 73 degrees.

3pm radar: A little light rain moving east through the mountains ahead of a front. More of this possible into the night; can't rule out some sprinkles over the Piedmont too. @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/KBYlxFuDry — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) October 9, 2023

What about some needed rain?

Unfortunately, there’s not a decent chance until the weekend. A few disturbances will sometimes pass nearby– one tonight into Tuesday and another on Thursday. But the best chance of rain with the first one tonight is limited to the mountains and foothills.

Even there, it won’t be much. With the second system, a few more scattered showers may creep into upstate S.C. on Thursday.

A stronger front will move through the region on Saturday, bringing a slightly better chance of rain. Keep checking in for updates on that throughout the week. Then it’s back to some cooler temperatures early next week!

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Small chance of sprinkles. Breezy. Low 49.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warmer, and breezy. High 79.