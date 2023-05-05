CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – This weekend is looking up!

What was previously looking like an off-and-on showery Saturday and Sunday continues to trend drier. Now, the rain chance isn’t zero, just low.

The best chance of any spotty rain Saturday will be in the foothills and parts of upstate S.C. Still, it’s a small chance, so don’t cancel any outside plans over it.

The slightly better chance of a few showers or storms comes late Sunday as temperatures warm up.

Next week is a warmer one, with highs mostly reaching the 80s. That could lead to a few spotty storms each day.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 54.

Saturday: Sun & clouds. Small shower chance. High 75.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few PM storms possible. 57/81.