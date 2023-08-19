(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Glorious brand of summer weather today before the heat builds back later Sunday.

Light winds and low humidity’s along with abundant sun makes for classic summer weather!

Early next week it returns…heat and humidity more typical for August is back. Stable weather you can count on! Who doesn’t love that!

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 89.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. 66/93.