(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good morning and happy Saturday! A beautiful weekend of weather is on the way for the Carolinas.

Ample sunshine is on the way for both Saturday and Sunday along with warm temperatures.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Next week looks to bring more of the same to the region with sunny and dry weather with highs in the 80s. Our next chance for a cold front will not come until the end of the week on Friday.

Out in the tropics, Philippe and Rena are still spinning with Philippe forecast to become a hurricane and Rena to dissipate. Neither will impact the US.

As for your weekend, sunny and wonderful weather is on tap for the Carolinas. Highs both today and Sunday will be in the low 80s, and combined with low humidity will make it for a wonderful weekend to get outside.

Heading into the new week more of the same is on tap thanks to a stationary and persistent upper-level ridge across the eastern third of the country.

Our next chance for any noticeable changes won’t come until the end of the week when we are tracking a potential cold front to move through the region.

This front will bring cooler temperatures over the weekend with highs trending back down towards the 70s, and even with the shower chances don’t expect too much in the way of wet weather.

In the meantime, enjoy the wonderful weather ahead for the region! Have a great weekend!