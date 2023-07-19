CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Better air quality returned to the region today, but that came with more humidity.

Once again, some spotty showers and storms developed, and we’ll get another more widespread round coming on Thursday.

4:30pm: Mostly dry, hot & humid late this afternoon! Few more spotty showers or an isolated storm can't be ruled out this evening. Stronger storms possible tomorrow– tracking NOW on @Queen_City_News. pic.twitter.com/4OmPru1j5E — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) July 19, 2023

A complex of storms is expected to move in for the afternoon and early evening. Rain might be a welcome sight for some of you, but the unwelcome possibility of severe weather will exist, too.

Some storms on Thursday may bring damaging wind gusts or hail; stay weather aware!

The rain chance will decrease again heading into the weekend, as well as the humidity, just a bit. It will still be hot and humid, with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Tonight: Lingering shower/storm. Low 74.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, warm, and humid. Scattered showers and possible strong storms. High 87.