CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you’re heading out for any Black Friday shopping deals, the weather won’t be too bad outside!

We’ll see more clouds rolling through, and a few sprinkles can’t be totally ruled out. Temps will feel similar to Thursday, topping out near 60.

But we’ve got a cooler weekend ahead! Expect a chilly, breezy Saturday but dry. As another weak front approaches Sunday, a few showers may move in late in the day through Monday morning. It won’t be anything significant.

Next week brings more unseasonably cool temps, but lots of sunshine!

Friday: Clouds & sun. Few sprinkles possible. High 59.