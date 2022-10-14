CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — High pressure takes over behind yesterday’s cold front ushering sunny skies to finish the work week.

After starting the day in the 60s on Thursday, Friday kicks things off in the 40s & 50s! Much cooler to start the end of the work week but this afternoon will usher in more in the way of sunshine.

Friday heats up into the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine and light winds out of the west-southwest. We’ll see another cool night as lows dip into the 40s and potentially upper 30s for some of our mountain counties.

This weekend is looking like a treat as highs will peak in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. A strong cold front will broach the Carolinas Monday bringing a chance of rain to start next week.

Cool and cold conditions take over behind Monday’s cold front limiting highs to the 60s and pushing overnight lows into the 30s for the first time since April!

Time to grab those winter jackets!

Today: Warm & Sunny! High: 75.

Tonight: Clear & Cool. Low: 47.