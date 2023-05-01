CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – We are breezy and much cooler behind our weekend front.

A low still spinning over the Great Lakes is spilling in colder air with the push of breezy winds.

It stays breezy Monday night; gusts to 25 mph are still possible in Charlotte. Lows drop into the upper 40s.,

⚠️🌬️WIND ADVISORY until 8AM Tuesday for High Country.



Westerly winds will be sustained near 20-30 mph, gusts up to 50 mph possible.



It will still be even gustier in the mountains. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday for our mountain counties:

Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Burke, & Caldwell.

Westerly winds are sustained to 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Be careful driving next to trucks; you can feel the sway on the highway. Take in or tie down any loose outdoor objects, like spring decorations.

We stay sunny, cool, and breezy tomorrow. Expect gusts to 25 mph in Charlotte; some 40-50 mph gusts are possible in the mountains again. Temperatures stay 10 degrees below average, with highs in the middle/ upper 60s.

The pattern stays cool and quiet through Wednesday. Expect highs stuck in the 60s despite the sunshine.

The cooler air finally exits late week; we are warmer and dry Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will start to rebound back to May averages; expect highs in the upper 70s.

A weak disturbance brings some showers on Saturday. For now, it looks like Sunday stays dry.

Tonight: Breezy & cool. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy & cool. High: 68.