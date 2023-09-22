(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The big weather story Friday is Tropical Storm Ophelia that is currently approaching the North Carolina coast.

Landfall is expected near Cape Lookout Saturday morning around 7 or 8 a.m. as a 65 mph tropical storm. Up to 4 feet of storm surge is possible along the Outer Banks.

As for impacts here closer to home, breezy conditions will continue through the evening hours with up to 30 mph gusts possible. Any shower activity we see won’t move in until the overnight hours with the bulk of the wet weather being focused east of the Queen City.

Hit and miss showers are expected during the morning hours before we dry out in the afternoon. High temperatures Saturday will only be in the low-70s.

Sunday looks greatly improved with sunshine as well as warmer temperatures returning with highs around the 80-degree mark.

Next week starts nice with sunny skies on Monday and mid-80s before we could see an isolated shower Tuesday. Highs next week look comfortable with temperatures in the mid-70s for the midweek.