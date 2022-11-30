CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – After such a rainy start Wednesday morning, the day ended on a much drier note as a cold front moved east.

But the wind got gusty, blowing in much colder air for tonight!

Back in the upper 20s and low 30s, we will go for Thursday and Friday mornings — bundle up! Daytime highs will also be a bit below average, only reaching the mid-50s despite lots of sunshine.

Heading into the weekend, another cold front will be on the horizon, bringing the chance of more rain for Saturday. At this point, plan for the possibility of showers on Saturday but a drier Sunday as the cold front passes.

But it won’t stay dry for long. As the front lifts back north as a warm front, another round of rain is likely for Monday into Tuesday.

Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder. Low 32.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High 54.