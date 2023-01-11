CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Wednesday was ‘calm before the storm’ ahead of Thursday’s strong cold front.

We stay primarily dry Wednesday night through the morning commute before a line of torrential rain and possibly severe storms roll through in the evening. Stay weather aware!

Wild weather in the mountains the next couple days! ⛈️❄️



Heavy rain & possible severe storms move in late tomorrow afternoon. Colder & blustery with snow Friday! Most of it tapers off early Saturday AM.@Queen_City_News #wncwx pic.twitter.com/MqtxHPens4 — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) January 11, 2023

Temperatures get another warm push ahead of the front Thursday, reaching the mid and upper 60s. We’ll see cloudy skies and a few lighter showers before the heavy rain and storms move in starting late afternoon, roughly 4-8 p.m.

A brief tornado can’t be totally ruled out, especially south and west of Charlotte. Along the way, some storms could produce damaging wind gusts of 60+mph. The severe threat will end before most of you go to bed Thursday night, so no worries about that!

Most of the region will be dry on Friday. The exception will be in the mountains, where cold air will bring snow! 1-3 inches is possible, with isolated higher totals in the highest elevations. Most of the snow will taper off early Saturday morning.

The MLK holiday weekend is dry and cool!

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with sprinkles possible. Low 50.

Thursday: AM clouds. PM heavy rain and storms. High 64.