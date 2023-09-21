(PINPOINT WEATHER) — After another pleasant day Thursday, we are keeping our eye on a developing area of low pressure off the coast of Georgia. The National Hurricane Center has started on advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 16.

The developing storm is expected to become a subtropical or tropical storm before moving into the Outer Banks early Saturday morning with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Click here to see our latest Pinpoint Weather forecast! 🌤️🌦️

As for impacts for the central Carolinas, there will be a mostly cloudy start Friday morning, followed by scattered showers moving into the Sandhills during the later afternoon and continue through the evening. For Charlotte and points west, minimal impacts are expected with some spotty showers overnight along with breezy conditions. Saturday should be cloudy and cool with highs in the mid-70s along with a spot shower.

Sunday looks greatly improved with more sunshine and low humidity with highs back in the low 80s.

Next week looks to be for the most part pleasant with only a slight chance of showers on both Tuesday and Wednesday.