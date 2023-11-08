(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Wednesday! It was a record-setting day in Charlotte with highs in the low 80s with ample sunshine.

Thanks to the incredibly dry conditions Burn Bans have expanded to cover the entire western half of the state, including Charlotte.

After more potential record warmth on Thursday, we are tracking a cold front for Friday followed by more potential showers over the weekend, especially on Sunday.

As for tonight and Thursday, more very dry and warm weather for the Carolinas. Low temperatures tonight will dip down into the mid-50s before shooting up into the low 80s and could again set another record before clouds roll in Thursday night ahead of our next front.

The shower chances increase starting Friday morning and continue off and on throughout the day, but we are not expecting anything all that heavy.

Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 60s. Your weekend forecast is increasingly looking gray and chilly with temperatures struggling to break out of the 50s. Showers are also now looking likely for Sunday as the front stalls to our south, potentially helping to give us some needed drought relief.

Early next week looks dry and chilly with highs in the low 60s and slowly warming up as we head later in the week. In the meantime, tonight is a great night for a November BBQ! Have a great night!