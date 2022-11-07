CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Temperatures soared into record territory today!! Temperatures hitting the lower 80s in Charlotte break the record of 79 degrees set back in 2020.

It stays quiet tonight; lows dip into the middle 50s.

We’ll be much cooler going into Election Day. Skies stay mostly sunny, and temperatures cool closer to average. Expect highs in the middle/upper 60s.

Overnights start to cool again; expect the 40s at the bus stop by Wednesday morning.

It stays quiet, calm, and sunny on Wednesday. Clouds increase going into Thursday as Nicole starts to impact the Southeast.

Nicole is in a very disorganized subtropical storm right now. It will get its act together, becoming a tropical storm as it hits Florida on Thursday.

Heavy rain, coastal erosion, and storm surges threaten Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Nicole will turn to the north, getting squeezed into a front by Friday. That will send Nicole’s rain into the Carolinas Thursday night into Friday morning.

Expect a soaking, tropical rain on Friday. For now, rain totals could be 1-3”, which we need – it’s been pretty dry! For now, wind and tornado threats both look low.

Stay tuned for updates on timing and track on Nicole; there could still be some minor shifts based on the speed of Nicole’s Florida landfall and the cold front.

Rain will exit by Saturday afternoon, and cooler air will arrive for the weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy & quiet. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & cooler. High: 69.