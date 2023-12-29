(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy FriYay! As we close out the week and head into the weekend, colder air continues to move in for the Carolinas.

A chilly weekend is ahead and snow showers are expected for the mountains. Dry weather is expected for Charlotte for any New Year’s Eve plans with those conditions expected until at least next Wednesday. The mountains on the other hand could see a few inches of snow over the weekend.

Click here to see our latest Pinpoint Weather forecast! 🌤️🌦️

As for tonight and Saturday, the skies will clear this evening in Charlotte allowing temperatures to fall towards the freezing mark. Up in the mountains snow showers will develop this evening and will continue overnight and throughout most of the day Saturday. Accumulations up to an inch or two are possible in the valleys with a few inches at the ski resorts.

High temperatures in the Charlotte area will be in the upper-40s Saturday and low-50s Sunday.

Heading into next week, we could see some more mountain snow showers Monday, as another quick hitting front moves through. But the focus next week will be watching Wednesday night and early Thursday for a possible developing storm system that could bring some showers to Charlotte and some snow to the mountains. Overall, next week looks seasonal with highs in the upper-40s to low-50s.

In the meantime, enjoy the final couple of days for 2023! Have a great New Year!