(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy New Year’s Eve! As we close out the year, we are expecting clouds to increase as we start the new year, but generally, dry weather is ahead for the first few days of the year with some mountain snow showers mixed in. A couple of weak cold fronts will roll through the Carolinas on Monday and Thursday, but dry weather is expected in Charlotte until next Saturday.

As for New Year’s Eve and the start of 2024, clouds will be on the increase overnight, with temperatures right around 40 as we start the new year. Monday morning will likely bring some snow showers up in the mountains but just cloud cover around Charlotte. Highs on Monday will be in the low 50s.

The middle of the week looks dry and cool, with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, with a few mornings likely getting down to the freezing point. Late Wednesday and early Thursday, we are expecting another weak system to roll through the region, with more snow showers in the mountains but just cloud cover in Charlotte. Chilly temperatures are expected as we close out the week, with high temperatures likely in the mid and upper 40s.

Our next real chance for active weather won’t come until Saturday, when a developing storm system will roll into the region. Depending on how the storm comes together, we could see some wintry weather in the mountains, but right now it looks like wet weather in Charlotte.

In the meantime, have a great and safe new year!