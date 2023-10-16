(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Chilly air continued to rush in on Monday with breezy conditions and even some mountain snowflakes in the highest elevations!

Watch for possible travel impacts in the mountains through early morning. Some patchy frost is possible there as well.

Although chilly mornings will prevail all week, daytime highs will warm up a bit. Temperatures will end up on either side of 70 through Thursday under more sunshine. The next cold front moves in Friday with more scattered showers.

As of now, most of the rain looks to clear out Saturday morning, with more sunshine to follow through Sunday.

Tonight: Lingering clouds, sprinkles/mountain flurries. Low 41.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 68.