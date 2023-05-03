(PINPOINT WEATHER) — A Frost Advisory has been issued for some mountain counties Wednesday night through 8 a.m. Thursday. Another chilly night is ahead as the wind settles a little more under a mostly clear sky.

Thursday is still dry with less wind. It will warm up briefly the nest two days with low 70s. Friday brings increasing clouds with a chance of showers late. Tracking more rain over the weekend, mainly Saturday as temps remain on the cooler side.

We’ll finish off the weekend with partly cloudy skies and upper 60s on Sunday as showers taper off early in the day. Upper 70s and low 80s return heading into early next week.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 42.