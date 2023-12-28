(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Friday eve!

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight, allowing temperatures to fall towards the freezing mark early Friday. Friday will bring more cloud cover along with a few snow showers in the mountains as colder air swings through the region. Highs may stay in the upper-40s.

This weekend will continue to keep the chilly weather around the region with highs around 50 and more mountain snow showers expected for Saturday. Sunday will see more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures for the region.

Next week we are watching two potential systems for the region. First is a southern clipper on Monday that could bring some snow showers to the mountains along with an isolated shower or two around Charlotte. Later in the week on Thursday we are watching another potential storm system that could bring heavier rain and/or snow for the Carolinas and will need to be watched closely.