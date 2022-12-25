CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Arctic chill is here, and it’s here to stay all Christmas weekend!

It will be a prolonged period of sub-freezing temperatures that will continue Christmas morning! Temps will start in the teens Christmas Day, but in the afternoon is when the air mass starts to moderate a bit. We’ll be in the upper 30s Christmas afternoon.

Our high on Friday was 49 degrees… at 5am. Since then, the cold front came through and temperatures have been tumbling. Gusty, damaging wind of 50-60 mph made it feel well below zero in the mountains, with wind chills in the teens across the Piedmont. The wind will still be cranking overnight.

The warming trend will really kick in next week. By next Thursday and Friday, we could be in the 60s! Merry Christmas, everyone!

Christmas Day: Sunny and cold. 15/38.