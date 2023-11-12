(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Sunday Funday! As we close out the weekend, we are tracking chilly temperatures across the Carolinas, thanks to mostly clear skies. After a pleasant start to the week on Monday we are expecting clouds to be on the increase for the middle of the week thanks to a developing low along the Gulf Coast that will push little rain, but ample high cloud cover into the Carolinas. Our next chance for showers will come on Friday when our next front moves through the region.

As for tonight and the start of the new week, mostly clear skies overnight will allow our temperatures to dip down into the upper 30s. Monday looks like an overall pleasant day with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Tuesday our temperatures will hold steady, but high cloud cover will start to move in thanks to a developing low along the Gulf Coast. A strong high to our north with dry air will likely prevent any showers, but the system will likely hold our high temperatures around 60 for Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next chance for showers and drought relief comes Friday when our next cold front is due to arrive. While some showers are expected, we are not expecting enough rainfall to make a significant dent in drought conditions. Behind the front, we will only see a minimal drop in temperatures over the weekend.

In the meantime, enjoy the clear and chilly Fall night! Have a great week!