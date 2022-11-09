CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – While we currently have partly cloudy skies across the Carolinas, our weather will start to head downhill on Thursday and continue Friday as the remnants of Nicole will be pushing through the region.

The biggest concerns for the Carolinas will be the potential for flooding, rain, and some isolated severe weather across the eastern half of our viewing area.

NICOLE UPDATE!

Storm is expected to make landfall tonight along the eastern coast of Florida as a minimal hurricane before turning up the East Coast. Our weather starts going downhill Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. pic.twitter.com/2XsTElYn9z — Andrew Brightman (@ABrightManWx) November 9, 2022

The rain will clear out Friday evening, leading to a sunny but cooling weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday before mid-50s Sunday. That will start a much more prolonged stretch of chilly weather for the Carolinas, continuing through at least the middle of next week.

As for Nicole and what it means for the Carolinas, as of this writing, the storm currently has winds of 70 miles per hour as it moves westward through the Bahamas.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

It’s forecasted to intensify further and become a hurricane before landfall near or just north of West Palm Beach overnight Wednesday.

From there, the weakening storm will move across Florida before turning north and moving up the East Coast Thursday and Friday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High: 65.,

Tonight: Chilly With Increasing Clouds. Low: 50.